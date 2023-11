Stolen vehicle recovered and other reports Published 11:34 am Friday, November 3, 2023

A stolen vehicle was reported recovered at 8:12 a.m. Thursday on 750th Avenue in Glenville.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 12:38 p.m. Thursday of a scam of an Albert Lea resident.

Items reported missing

Police received a report at 4:12 p.m. Thursday of items missing at 517 E. Fourth St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run was reported at 7:31 p.m. Thursday near Lakeview Boulevard and Grace Street.