Wind advisory issued through tonight

Published 5:57 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through Thursday evening for the area.

The weather agency states southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in the area.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could result.

The high winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The advisory is in effect through 7 p.m.

