Windows reported broken out of vehicles and other reports Published 8:37 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Police received a report at 8:49 a.m. Monday of four vehicles with their windows broken out at 317 W. Main St.

Police received a report at 9:13 p.m. Monday of six vehicles with their windows broken out at 1018 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Micah Ogren on a local warrant at 5:33 p.m. Monday at 919 E. 14th St.

1 cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one individual for possession of marijuana under 21 and possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:14 a.m. Monday at Albert LEa High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Ashley Joy Ladlie, 40, for domestic assault at 10:50 a.m. Monday at 1409 Oakwood Drive.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 11 a.m. Monday of a hit-and-run at 606 Water St. The damage occurred sometime since Friday.

Copper reported stolen from demolition site



Police received a report at 1:44 p.m. Monday of copper taken from the demolition site of the former Naeve Hospital building, 401 Fountain St.

1 arrested for burglary, disorderly conduct

Police arrested Camren Michael Cunningham, 19, for first-degree burglary and disorderly conduct and cited Lancelot James Marcks, 18, for disorderly conduct at 6:35 p.m. Monday at 1321 Louis St. Police were called to the house after receiving a report that someone had come into the house and wanted to fight an individual.

Theft reported

Police received a report of a stolen iPad at 6:59 p.m. Monday at 2751 E. Main St.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 9:17 p.m. Monday of a woman who had reportedly had about six thefts over the past month at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The total of the theft was more than $2,500.