Work continues on new A.L. district strategic plan Published 8:12 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

The Albert Lea school board continued work Monday on developing the strategic road map that will guide the district over the next few years.

Under the direction of Ray Queener with TeamWorks, the consultant firm hired to lead the strategic plan process, the board looked at progress that had already been made on an operational plan, as well as discussing the district vision, mission statement, core values and strategic directions.

Superintendent Ron Wagner said the process began about a year ago and has incorporated not only staff but parents and students, too.

“This is a continuous improvement journey we will be on,” Wagner said.

Queener said they started by looking at the desired daily experiences that were identified for students, families and staff and spent time identifying some of the similarities. They then looked at what needs to be done to achieve those desired outcomes and what things the district might have already started, both at the district level and the building level.

Queener said once the road map is approved it will then work to approve an implementation plan. He said once approved, the plan could be reviewed regularly, even as often as quarterly, and adapted depending on conditions taking place.

Some of the strategic directions included in the plan included the following:

• Amplifying student learning to ensure students are prepared for classroom and career transitions.

• Fostering a learning environment that prioritizes academic success, mental and emotional well-being and inclusivity.

• Supporting staff in personal and professional growth to add value to a healthy culture to promote collaboration, accountability and retention.

• Improving efficiency, effectiveness and safety in district facilities, operations and performance evaluation.

• Building purposeful partnerships with families to support student engagement and learning.

Board members said they felt comfortable with the mission statement currently in place, which has been in place since 2016. It states: “To ensure individual academic, social and emotional growth that leads to engaged citizens and lifelong learners.”

Regarding a vision statement, Queener asked the board members to consider a series of questions on what they hope the district will create in the coming years, such as what people will be saying about the district’s academics, what they will be most proud of and what things will be said internally about the academic focus of the schools, among others.

School board member Kim Nelson pointed to a culture of mutual respect and collaboration, as well as having a strong school with retention for both students and staff, while board member Dave Klatt talked about a safe and respectful learning environment.

Board member Gary Schindler talked about teachers feeling supported and respected, and board Chairman Neal Skaar talked about being most proud of having an atmosphere of caring.

He talked about a passion about education and respect as well as the importance of having a diversity in career pathways.

Board member Angie Hoffman talked about including high standards and excellence.

Queener asked that board members email additional thoughts to the superintendent by the end of the week, and Queener would draft vision statements based on the remarks of the board.

The board also looked at core values, and while the district has already identified four core values — respect, integrity, compassion and collaboration — he asked the board to consider definitions for what each value means particularly for Albert Lea Area Schools.

Queener said he will bring drafts of the vision statements and definitions for the core values and bring them to the Nov. 20 meeting for consideration.