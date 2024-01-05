5 things to do this week: Writing, self-care, hockey and more Published 9:12 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024

By Ayanna Eckblad

Swallow Tales writing group

Join fellow writers at Swallow Coffeehouse in Lake Mills from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone who loves writing and is interested in honing their skills alongside other folks can attend. Participants are invited to grab a beverage and join the group for a writing prompt and time to share their work with others. Local author Jim Troe will join the group for the first meeting to give tips and advice. No RSVP is required but those interested are asked to tell Swallow Coffeehouse that they are going on the business’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/swallowcoffeelakemills.

Self-Care Saturday at AJ’s Book Hideaway

All are welcome at AJ’s Book Hideaway on Saturday for a Valentine’s Day-themed Self Care Saturday. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include treats, mocktails, a card-making station and more. Those who are interested can pre-register for services such as skin consultations, Botox services and teeth whitening from local estheticians. Every booking comes with a free self care book of your choice. Limited spots are available for esthetic services, and guests must reserve their spot ahead of Saturday. Activities and treats outside of these pre-booking services are free.

18th annual Albert Lea Hockey Day

Come to Albert Lea City Arena this Saturday and enjoy the 18th annual Albert Lea Hockey Day. Games run from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., beginning with Squirts and moving up to high school games. There will be the chance to win Minnesota Wild tickets and a raffle with 25 prizes. The Barn of Chapeau Shores will have food and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be available to stream all games. See the game lineup and get more information at the Albert Lea Hockey Association’s website at https://albertlea.pucksystems2.com/.

Bourbon Stiletto

Acoustic duo artists Bourbon Stiletto will perform at Hunter’s Bar in Myrtle from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The duo plays covers from country to rock and everything in between.

This will be a special birthday performance from band member Alyssa Monahan, so she invites guests to dress as their favorite music artists and she will play their songs.

Winter bingo at the Moose Lodge

The Moose Lodge in Albert Lea will host winter bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday. The cost is $30 for 10 games. Prizes will range from $70 to $150 in cash or value, and there will be a $500 cash prize for game 10. Food will be available at the event as well. You do not need to be a member to attend.