Albert Lea girls’ hockey team falls to No. 4-ranked Northfield Published 8:52 am Friday, January 26, 2024

The Albert Lea High School girls hockey team welcomed Northfield to town for a highly anticipated matchup on Thursday evening. Northfield, ranked #4 in class AA, came into the game with a 22-0 record on the season. Meanwhile, the Tigers, ranked #12 in class A, had won eight of their last nine games.

The first period was a scoreless battle until Northfield’s Ayla Puppe and Emerson Garlie scored 43 seconds apart late in the period to take a 2-0 lead to the locker room.

Albert Lea staged a comeback in the second and third periods, finding numerous quality scoring opportunities, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Puppe added a goal in each period for Northfield as they skated away with a 4-0 victory in a highly entertaining game.

Senior Rachel Doppelhammer was once again solid in net for the Tigers, who will next play on Saturday as part of the Hockey Day celebration in Albert Lea at City Arena. Game time will be 4:45 p.m. against Big 9 rival Winona.