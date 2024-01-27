Across the Pastor’s Desk: God thinks very highly of you Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Eileen Woyen

Remember those days when you thought you could rule the world? Remember when you were young and you could fight off evil with just the power of a stick you found in the yard and your shear awesomeness? Remember when you could take care of any child and play house like no one else? Remember when you would run around the house or the lake in just your swimsuit and not be ashamed or self-conscious?

It’s hard for me to remember those days too. It seems that with each passing year we lose more and more of our self-esteem. If only we could reclaim some of that self-esteem that we had as a child before we started listening and believing the messages that the world gives that bring us down.

But believe it or not, God thinks you’re wonderful! God thinks the world of you!

Listen to some of God’s thoughts about you:

I am:

Blessed wherever I go (Deuteronomy 28:6)

Holy for thou art Holy (Leviticus 19:2)

The light of the world (Matthew 5:14)

A child of God (John 1:12)

Part of the true vine, and Christ’s life flows through me (John 15:1, 5)

Christ’s witness sent out to tell everybody about him (Acts 1:8)

Justified (Romans 5:1)

Free from the punishment my sins deserve (Romans 8:1)

Led by the Spirit of God (Romans 8:14)

An heir of God and a joint heir with Jesus Christ (Romans 8:17)

Given the mind of Christ. He gives me his wisdom to make right decisions (1 Corinthians 2:16)

A temple of the Holy Spirit who lives in me (1 Corinthians 6:19)

No longer living for myself, but for Christ (2 Corinthians 5:14-15)

A new creation (2 Corinthians 5:17)

A saint, a holy person (Ephesians 1:1)

Forgiven (Colossians 1:14)

Chosen by God and dearly loved (Colossians 3:12)

One of God’s living stones, being built up in Christ as a spiritual house (1 Peter 2:11)

An inheritor of eternal life (1 John 5:11-12)

I think you’re great! I know you’re special!

If you don’t believe me, think of what God thinks of you!

Eileen Woyen is a pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.