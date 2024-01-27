Administrator’s Corner: Opportunities for both students and staff at Hawthorne Elementary Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Administrator’s Corner by Marie Adams

Dear Hawthorne Elementary School community,

Student-centered opportunities

We strongly believe in providing diverse opportunities for our students to grow and thrive. We are pleased to announce some exciting student-centered opportunities:

• Community partnerships with National Honor Society students

Our partnership with the National Honor Society Students has been instrumental in providing valuable support and mentorship to our students. These outstanding individuals have been actively engaged in leading in our community and are positive role models for our students. We are grateful for their commitment to making a positive difference at Hawthorne.

• After-school engagement through Community Education and Experiential Education programming

We believe that learning should extend beyond the classroom. Through our Community Education and Experiential Education Program, students have the opportunity to engage in enriching activities that allow them to explore their interests. From cooking to leather work to yoga, these after-school programs come right into our space and aim to foster creativity, critical thinking and teamwork skills. We encourage all students to take advantage of these fantastic opportunities.

• Character development: Empathy

Our character education curriculum continues to promote the development of essential life skills, values, and virtues. This month, we have been focusing on empathy. Empathy helps our students cultivate understanding, compassion, and kindness towards others. We have been incorporating various activities and discussions to encourage empathy in our students. Together, we are nurturing well-rounded individuals who understand the importance of caring for one another.

Professional learning opportunities

• LETRS

We are excited to offer a professional learning course called LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling). LETRS is a comprehensive course of study based on the science of reading for elementary educators. This course aims to enhance instructional practices by providing educators with a deep understanding of literacy acquisition. By equipping our teachers with the knowledge of how, what and why children learn to read, we can ensure long-term systemic change in literacy instruction. We are committed to continuously improving and enhancing the quality of education for our students.

Strong partnerships for student success

None of the work we do would be possible without the support and partnership of our caregivers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers for your continued involvement in your child’s education. Your support makes a significant difference in creating a nurturing and enriching learning environment for Hawthorne students!

Additional information

Please remember to check our website and school calendar for upcoming events, parent-teacher conferences, and important dates. We value open communication with our families, so please do not hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns.

Thank you once again for your unwavering partnership. Together, we will continue to empower our students and help them thrive academically, socially and emotionally.

Marie Adams is principal at Hawthorne Elementary School.