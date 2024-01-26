Albert Lea girls’ basketball team falls to Kasson Published 9:00 am Friday, January 26, 2024

The Albert Lea girls’ basketball team traveled to Kasson Thursday night and ultimately fell to the team 79-60.

“The overall score does not reflect the energy and heart that came with this game,” said head coach Jodi Schulz, noting that at halftime the Tigers were down by only two points, 35 to 33.

She said the girls played aggressively with three starters fouling out.

Email newsletter signup

Nevaeh Wacholz had another double double for the team, leading with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Hailee Godeke added 10, freshman Heideman with seven and senior Liz Wallace with six.

The girls play at home Saturday against Red Wing. JV plays at 12:30 p.m. and varsity at 2 p.m.