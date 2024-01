Albert Lea wins triangular against Mankato West, Austin Published 6:04 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Albert Lea wrestlers continued their success on the mat Tuesday with wins against Mankato West and Austin.

The team first wrestled Mankato West and won 61-12.

107: Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Lain Kuhlman (Mankato West) by Fall 1:02

114: Malakai Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Westin Ruch (Mankato West) by Fall :52

121: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Ian Risto (Mankato West) by Fall 3:40

127: Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Rob Wicks (Mankato West) by Major Decision 12-2

133: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Soren Ehmke (Mankato West) by Fall 1:48

139: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Vincent Weimer (Mankato West) by Fall :27

152: Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Caden Truedenbach (Mankato West) by Decision 5-0

160: Shafer Ehmke (Mankato West) over Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 2:29

172: Brody Koberoski (Mankato West) over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 3:09

189: Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

215: Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

Then they wrestled Austin and won 68-6.

107: Maggie Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Cameron Riedl (Austin) by Major Decision 13-4

114: Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Jaxon Learn (Austin) by Fall 1:08

121: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

127: Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

133: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

139: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over William Mullenbach (Austin) by Fall 2:31

145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Ismael Nieto (Austin) by Fall 2:21

152: Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Trenton Whitaker (Austin) by Fall 3:19

160: Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) over Antonio Garcia by Fall 1:12

172: Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

189: Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

215: Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) over Sean Josephs (Austin) by Major Decision 14-1

285: Sam Winkels (Austin) William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 3:53

Albert Lea Area is now 13-6 on the season and 8-0 in the Big 9 conference.

The team wrestles again Thursday against Owatonna.