Albert Lea wrestlers defeat Faribault, Northfield
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 26, 2024
Albert Lea wrestlers took on both Faribault and Northfield Thursday and came out victorious against both teams.
First the team wrestled Faribault and won 52-18.
107: Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Lain Kuhlman (Faribault) by Fall 1:13
114: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) by Fall 1:57
121: Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) by Decision 8-2
127: Adrian Leegard (Albert Lea Area) over Chase Flicek (Faribault) by Fall 5:07
133: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over J.T. Hausen (Faribault) by 12-5
139: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Wyatt Adamek (Faribault) by Fall 1:12
145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) by Fall 2:56
152: Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Jayden Hart (Faribault) by Decision 4-0
160: Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) over Sam Koivisto (Faribault) by Fall :43
172: Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 3:05
189: Justin Sanoja (Faribault) received a Forfeit
215: Elliot Viland (Faribault) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area)
285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) over Xavier Padilla (Faribault) by Fall 5:00
Then they wrestled Northfield and won 33-24.
107: Caley Graber (Northfield) over Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 5-0
114: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Drew Prybil (Northfield) by Fall 2:00
121: Caden Staab (Northfield) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 8-3
127: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Talyn Blankenberger (Northfield) by Fall :43
133: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Charlie Johnson (Northfield) by Fall 1:21
139: Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Sam Harner (Northfield) by Fall 1:20
145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Austin Benjamin (Northfield) by Fall 1:27
152: Zane Engels (Northfield) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) by Decision
160: Collin Staab(Northfield) over Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 4-0
172: Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 3-2
189: Braxton Woods (Northfield) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 6-5
215: Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 2:24
285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) over Noah Ackerman (Northfield) by Decision 4-2
Albert Lea Area is now 11-6 on the season and 6-0 in the Big 9 conference.
The team wrestles again on Tuesday against Mankato West and Austin.