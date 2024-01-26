Albert Lea wrestlers defeat Faribault, Northfield Published 5:38 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Albert Lea wrestlers took on both Faribault and Northfield Thursday and came out victorious against both teams.

First the team wrestled Faribault and won 52-18.

107: Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Lain Kuhlman (Faribault) by Fall 1:13

114: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) by Fall 1:57

121: Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) by Decision 8-2

127: Adrian Leegard (Albert Lea Area) over Chase Flicek (Faribault) by Fall 5:07

133: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over J.T. Hausen (Faribault) by 12-5

139: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Wyatt Adamek (Faribault) by Fall 1:12

145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) by Fall 2:56

152: Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Jayden Hart (Faribault) by Decision 4-0

160: Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) over Sam Koivisto (Faribault) by Fall :43

172: Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 3:05

189: Justin Sanoja (Faribault) received a Forfeit

215: Elliot Viland (Faribault) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area)

285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) over Xavier Padilla (Faribault) by Fall 5:00

Then they wrestled Northfield and won 33-24.

107: Caley Graber (Northfield) over Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 5-0 114: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Drew Prybil (Northfield) by Fall 2:00 121: Caden Staab (Northfield) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 8-3 127: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Talyn Blankenberger (Northfield) by Fall :43 133: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Charlie Johnson (Northfield) by Fall 1:21 139: Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Sam Harner (Northfield) by Fall 1:20 145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Austin Benjamin (Northfield) by Fall 1:27 152: Zane Engels (Northfield) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 160: Collin Staab(Northfield) over Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 4-0 172: Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 3-2 189: Braxton Woods (Northfield) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 6-5 215: Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 2:24 285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) over Noah Ackerman (Northfield) by Decision 4-2 Albert Lea Area is now 11-6 on the season and 6-0 in the Big 9 conference. The team wrestles again on Tuesday against Mankato West and Austin.