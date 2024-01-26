Albert Lea wrestlers defeat Faribault, Northfield

Published 5:38 am Friday, January 26, 2024

By Staff Reports

Albert Lea wrestlers took on both Faribault and Northfield Thursday and came out victorious against both teams.
First the team wrestled Faribault and won 52-18.
107: Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Lain Kuhlman (Faribault) by Fall 1:13
114: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) by Fall 1:57
121: Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) by Decision 8-2
127: Adrian Leegard (Albert Lea Area) over Chase Flicek (Faribault) by Fall 5:07
133: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over J.T. Hausen (Faribault) by 12-5
139: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Wyatt Adamek (Faribault) by Fall 1:12
145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) by Fall 2:56
152: Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Jayden Hart (Faribault) by Decision 4-0
160: Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) over Sam Koivisto (Faribault) by Fall :43
172: Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 3:05
189: Justin Sanoja (Faribault) received a Forfeit
215: Elliot Viland (Faribault) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area)
285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) over Xavier Padilla (Faribault) by Fall 5:00
Then they wrestled Northfield and won 33-24.
107: Caley Graber (Northfield) over Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 5-0
114: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Drew Prybil (Northfield) by Fall 2:00
121: Caden Staab (Northfield) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 8-3
127: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Talyn Blankenberger (Northfield) by Fall :43
133: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Charlie Johnson (Northfield) by Fall 1:21
139: Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Sam Harner (Northfield) by Fall 1:20
145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Austin Benjamin (Northfield) by Fall 1:27
152: Zane Engels (Northfield) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) by Decision
160: Collin Staab(Northfield) over Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 4-0
172: Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 3-2
189: Braxton Woods (Northfield) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 6-5
215: Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 2:24
285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) over Noah Ackerman (Northfield) by Decision 4-2
Albert Lea Area is now 11-6 on the season and 6-0 in the Big 9 conference.
The team wrestles again on Tuesday against Mankato West and Austin.

