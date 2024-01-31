Austin girls’ basketball defeats Albert Lea Published 6:13 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Albert Lea girls basketball traveled to Austin to play in Austin’s Pink Out night. This annual night helps raise money for cancer research at Hormel’s research center.

The Tigers were plaqued by foul trouble early on and went into halftime down 18 points.

Second-half showed more even play and ultimately the Tigers lost 56 to 81.

Email newsletter signup

Previous in the season the Tigers lost to the same team by over 50 points. The Tigers shot 27% overall.

Tigers were led by junior Nevaeh Wacholz with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Hailee Godeke and freshman Aliyah Heideman both contributed 11 points. Junior Jaylen Boss contributed eight.

The Tigers travel to Fairbault on Thursday and will play at home again versus Winona Friday night celebrating the seniors.