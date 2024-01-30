Bulldogs 2nd at North Butler Tournament

North Butler hosted the annual Doug Trees Invitational Saturday.

Lake Mills placed second in the event behind Nashua-Plainfield. Four Bulldogs were crowned champions of their respective weight classes.

Juniors Lucas Oldenkamp and Wyatt Hanna both beat ranked opponents to win their brackets at 106 and 215 pounds, respectively. Classmate Cody Cox won 150 pounds with a decision in the finals. Senior Beau Kaufman avenged a loss from last weekend to win the 165 pound weight class.

“The four champs all wrestled very well today,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “They wrestled with a lot of confidence and took care of business.”

A trio of Lake Mills wrestlers came in second: Landon Price, Steve Brandenburg, and Caleb Skogen.

“Our kids wrestled better overall than they did last Saturday and Thursday,” Brandenburg said. “I think we are on track to wrestle well Tuesday night at Regional Duals.”

Team Standings:

Nashua-Plainfield 221, Lake Mills 188.5, West Hancock 156.5, North Butler/Clarksville 145, Rockford 24, West Fork 0.

Finals: 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (LM) tech. fall Carl Shew (NBC), 15-0. 113- Nic Brase (NP) pinned Weston Miller (NBC), :54. 120- Jayden Rinken (NP) pinned Kolbie Vance (NP), 3:00. 126- Jacob Larson (WH) pinned Hayden Munn (NP), 1:10. 132- Tanner Arjes (NBC) maj. dec. Landon Price (LM), 12-2. 138- Teague Smith (WH) dec. Steve Brandenburg (LM), 10-5. 144- Devon Blanchard (NP) dec. Caleb Skogen, 3-2. 150- Cody Cox (LM) dec. Aiden Gelner (NP), 7-3. 157- Kellen Smith (WH) pinned Elijah Cerwinske (NP),:56. 165- Beau Kaufman (LM) dec. Dylan Blanchard, 5-4. 175- Titus Evans (NP) dec. Creighton Kelly (WH), 11-9. 190- MaKade Bloker (NBC) pinned Kale Zuehl (WH), 1:25. 215- Wyatt Hanna (LM) dec. Aiden Sullivan (NP), 8-4. 285- Isaac Jones (NP) pinned Rex Ross (NBC), 1:56.

Other Lake Mills finishes: 3rd: Royce Peterson (126), Austin Stene (157), Noah Bloedel (165), Ethan Lawson (175), Andrew Grunhovd (190); 4th: Carter Helgeson (120), Eli Smith (157); Jakobe Anderson (285); 5th: Carter Christianson (138), John Fjeld (144), Calvin Rognes (285).