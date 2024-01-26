Bulldogs fall to Clear Lake Published 5:53 am Friday, January 26, 2024

In the final dual of the regular season, Lake Mills traveled to Clear Lake to take on the Lions. The meet started off very well for Lake Mills as they built a 27-7 lead, backed by a couple surprise wins. Unfortunately, the wheels fell off for most of the remainder of the meet, and Clear Lake won 34-33.

“The dual started off very well, and things were going much better than I anticipated,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “Momentum ended up swinging the other direction and ended with a disappointing dual loss.”

Lake Mills will look to rebound heading into Regional Duals on Tuesday evening in Lake Mills. The Bulldogs will face the winner of #14 Denver and #18 Akron-Westfield for the chance to qualify for State Duals.

“We have a big opportunity in front of us,” Brandenburg said, “We need to wrestle better throughout our whole line-up Tuesday than we did tonight.”

126- Royce Peterson (L) pinned Jeseb Prestholt, 2:14. 132- Aiden Hippen (C) dec. Landon Price, 13-7. 138- Steve Brandenburg (L) pinned Max Robbins, :57. 144- Caleb Skogen (L) dec. Carter Perry, 12-7. 150- Cody Cox (L) dec. Tyler LeFevre, 2-0. 157- Garrett Ham (L) dec. Raif Baack, 3-2. 165- Christian Dunning (C) maj. dec. Beau Kaufman, 9-0. 175- Josiah Kjeldahl (L) pinned Liam Byrnes, 2:57. 190- Dylan Evenson (C) pinned Andrew Grunhovd, 3:05. 215- Jake Trenary (C) pinned Wyatt Hanna, 4:28. 285- Max Orchard (C) pinned Jakobe Anderson, 1:10. 106- John Amos (C) won by forfeit. 113- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) pinned Hayden Shear, :41. 120- Noah Potter (CL) dec. Carter Helgeson, 6-1.