Feb. 6, 1948 – Jan. 25, 2024

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Dawn Jacobson, 75, Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 25, in St. Johns Woodland Campus.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, at St. John Woodland Campus Chapel in Albert Lea.

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

