Duplicate bridge winners announced from Senior Center in Austin
Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024
Duplicate Club players started out the week on Tuesday with four full tables, at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin starting at 11:30 a.m.
Winners were the following:
- First place: Jim Fisher and Mike Leidal
- Second place: Camilla Sparks and Paul Hanson
- Third place: Barb and Orrion Roisen
- Fourth place: Vandy Newman and Lorraine Quinlivan
Wednesday’s group played five full tables. Winners were the following:
- First place (tie): Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz and Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
- Third place: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fourth place: Joyce Crowe and Mike Leidal
- Fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Players come from Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin. All bridge players are invited to join either day.