Duplicate bridge winners announced from Senior Center in Austin

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Submitted

Duplicate Club players started out the week on Tuesday with four full tables, at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin starting at 11:30 a.m.

Winners were the following:

  • First place: Jim Fisher and Mike Leidal
  • Second place: Camilla Sparks and Paul Hanson
  • Third place: Barb and Orrion Roisen
  • Fourth place: Vandy Newman and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday’s group played five full tables. Winners were the following:

  • First place (tie): Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz and Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
  • Third place: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Fourth place: Joyce Crowe and Mike Leidal
  • Fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Email newsletter signup

Players come from Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin. All bridge players are invited to join either day.

More News

Standout Student: Jazmyn Rodriguez

Star Class: Having fun with ukuleles

Albert Lea students present at regional solo and ensemble contest

Nexus Cooperative offers Ag Youth Scholarships

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections