Duplicate bridge winners announced from Senior Center in Austin Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Duplicate Club players started out the week on Tuesday with four full tables, at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin starting at 11:30 a.m.

Winners were the following:

First place: Jim Fisher and Mike Leidal

Second place: Camilla Sparks and Paul Hanson

Third place: Barb and Orrion Roisen

Fourth place: Vandy Newman and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday’s group played five full tables. Winners were the following:

First place (tie): Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz and Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Third place: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth place: Joyce Crowe and Mike Leidal

Fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Players come from Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin. All bridge players are invited to join either day.