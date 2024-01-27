Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

To the Freeborn County Community Promise Scholarship.

Students at Albert Lea High School found out this week they will be the first class to be able to attend Riverland Community College free of charge after graduation through the new Freeborn County Community Promise Scholarship.

The scholarship, which has been in the works for several months, is made possible through the work of the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce and Riverland Community College, as well as financial contributions from partner organizations, businesses, foundations and individuals.

It will also be possible for graduates of Glenville-Emmons, Alden-Conger and NRHEG schools.

We hope students see this as an opportunity to stay in the community, get the training in their career of choice without any debt and then work at one of the companies here. This will be a win not only for the students but also for area businesses.

To members of the Albert Lea Tribune’s Citizen of the Year Committee.

A big thanks to the members of the Albert Lea Tribune’s Citizen of the Year Committee who met Friday to review this year’s nominees and select the winner of this year’s award.

In addition to Tribune Publisher Crystal Miller and Managing Editor Sarah Stultz, the committee includes Don Nolander, Cindy Lunning, Rick Mummert, John Holt and Tom Sorensen.

Thanks to all those in the community who submitted nominations this year. We received several fantastic recommendations.

Make sure to pick up a copy of the Progress edition Feb. 24 to find out who will receive the recognition.

To civil discourse in the newspaper.

We can’t say enough about the importance of using civility when writing letters to the editor for this newspaper.

While we enjoy hearing opinions of all sides — and seek to allow all to have a voice — we ask that you take a moment to review your words before submitting them, especially as we are now in election season.

Keep in mind that people are more likely to read opposite viewpoints — and even consider changing their own opinions — when they are presented in a way that is respectful.