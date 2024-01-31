EST/JASPERS, B.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Bradley Jaspers,
Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-24-147
NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ACTING IN MINNESOTA
Notice is given that Patricia Muehl, residing at 1104 Evans Road, Evansdale, Iowa, 50707 is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the Estate of Bradley Jaspers, a resident of the State of Iowa.
On January 23, 2024, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.
Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.
Dated: December 20, 2023
/s/Darla J. Busian
Registrar – Darla J. Busian
Dated: January 24, 2024
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com
