EST/JASPERS, B.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Bradley Jaspers,

Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-24-147

NOTICE TO CREDITORS:

FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ACTING IN MINNESOTA

Notice is given that Patricia Muehl, residing at 1104 Evans Road, Evansdale, Iowa, 50707 is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the Estate of Bradley Jaspers, a resident of the State of Iowa.

On January 23, 2024, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.

Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.

Dated: December 20, 2023

/s/Darla J. Busian

Registrar – Darla J. Busian

Dated: January 24, 2024

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

