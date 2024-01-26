Evelyn Williamson

Evelyn Mildred (Tostenson) Williamson, 98, passed away at her home in Glenville, MN on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. A funeral service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Glenville, MN on Wednesday January 31, 2024, at noon. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30 from 5-7pm at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea and one hour before the service at the church. Pastor Joyce Shaman will be officiating.

Evelyn was born on February 8, 1925, to Einer and Anna Tostenson. She lived in ten different homes until she moved to Glenville at the age of 10. Evelyn went to school in Glenville and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1943. She met Donald Williamson, and they were married on January 2, 1944. Together they had eight children. Don and Evelyn owned and worked at their grocery store “Don’s Food Market” in Glenville for 20+ years. After selling the store, she stayed busy working various other jobs to include factory work.

She loved baking, canning, sewing, crocheting, playing cards, playing the slots at Diamond Joes, and watching movies on Turner Classic Movie Network (TCM). Donald and Evelyn loved to travel, going all around the United States, and even a two-week trip to Germany. But she really enjoyed the time spent with her grand and great-grandchildren and telling stories around a warm cup of coffee with her family and friends.

Evelyn is survived in death by her children Dianne (Larry) Roerish of Northwood, daughters-in-law Rita Williamson and Mary Ullenhop, Addie (John) Rust of Clarks Grove, Jim (Cindy) Williamson of Northwood, Dawn Knaack and friend Greg of Northwood, and Mary Olson of Glenville; sister-in-law Janet Register; grandchildren Eric (Theresa), Elissa (Bob), Tonya, Brandon (Samantha), Barry, Katie (Kris), Aaron (Emmy), Lindy (Adam), Josh, Jenny (Drew), Cody (Jill), Jesse (Reina), Jackie (Kris), Nara, Seth (Korean) along with 31 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Donald Williamson; parents Einer and Anna Tostenson; step-father and step-mother Lawrence Aske and Mary Tostenson; sons Donald Williamson Jr, and Douglas Williamson; infant daughter Jacqueline-Dawn; son-in-law Delyn Cech; grandsons Derek Olson and Chad Williamson; great-grandson William Cech; great-granddaughter Eva Mae Olson; great-great grandsons Oliver and Jack Williamson; brother Edward (Karen) Tostenson; sister Adeline Peters; brothers-in-law Dayton (Margaret) Williamson, Edward Williamson, Richard (Mary) Williamson; and sister-in-law Marlys (Donald) Janssen.