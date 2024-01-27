Get to know your local conservation district staff

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Submitted

Are you a rural resident and would like help with a wildlife or windbreak planting?

Staff of the Freeborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will be available to answer questions about tree selection, planting techniques and more in an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Learn about programs, cost-share opportunities, and species selection, and you can also order your trees.

The Freeborn County Soil and Water Conservation District is at 1400 W. Main St. in Albert Lea.

District staff can be reached at 5007-373-5607, extension 3.

