HEARING 2.12.24 Published 8:55 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at or after 7:00 p.m. on February 12, 2024 in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider authorizing the Small Cities Development Program Local Income Plan Forgivable Loan to Lantis Holdings L.L.C. in the amount of $25,000 for renovation of a low to moderate income (LMI) multi-family property located at 213 Main Street East in Albert Lea, MN.

All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing with regard to the above-described forgivable loan. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing or may be emailed to the following address: dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us.

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

By: /s/ Daphney Maras

Daphney Maras

City Clerk

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune: January 24, 2024

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jan. 24, 2024

HEARING 2.12.24