Jon Alan Nelson

Jon Nelson, 80, passed away Monday, January 8th, 2024. A memorial service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at Hayward Lutheran church with visitation to be held an hour prior. Interment will be done at Hayward Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service. Reverend Josh Enderson will be officiating.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jon A. Nelson on January 8th, 2024. He was born on April 18th, 1943 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Curtis and Gwyneth (Jensen) Nelson. Jon was baptized and confirmed at Hayward Lutheran Church. He grew up on Petran Farms and sometimes worked there as a teenager. He graduated from Albert Lea High School. He married the love of his life Sandra Cotter on September 8th, 1962. Eventually, 2 sons Michael and Patrick joined the family. They both enjoyed following the boys with their BMX bikes.

He enjoyed watching the Vikings, probably with a Bud close by, but he really enjoyed just tinkering. He also enjoyed cruising Hayward on his 4 wheeler, which he did at the same time every day. Everyone in Hayward knew what time he’d cruise by their place. His working years included UPS, Streators, and he owned and operated Nelsons Sanitation where his sons picked up the bags, no auto lifts at that time.

He decided to sell his business, and was employed at the Freeborn County Shop, from which he eventually retired. Needing something to do in retirement he delivered car parts.

Due to health reasons, he decided it was time to sell his house and moved into an apartment at Knutson Place at St. Johns Lutheran Community. He loved living there and it wasn’t long before he had nick names for the staff, but it took them awhile to figure out his sense of humor which he got from his dad. The family would like to thank Knutson Place for the excellent care he received during the 2 plus years he was a resident. Per Jon’s request the annual Curtis-Nelson family reunion will continue no matter how many come. It was very important to him and he never missed it. His niece Wendy has promised there will always be Reese’s Peanut buttercups in his honor.

Survivors include his sons Michael Nelson, Patrick (Laurie) Nelson; 4 grand-children Amanda (Travis) Griffith, Cara (Brock) Casterton, Cody (Jackie) Nelson, Samantha (Tony) Tart, 8 great grand-children plus one on the way; sisters Sharon Seidel, Jolene Engelby; brother William Nelson, along with many family members and friends.

Preceding Jon in death are his wife Sandy, parents Curt and “Giny”, brother Dale, sister Nancy, and niece Kim.

May God bless the memory of Jon Alan Nelson.

Memorials are preferred to Hayward Lutheran Church or St. John’s Knutson Place.