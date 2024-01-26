June B. Quade, age 96, died Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at St. John’s Lutheran Care Center on Fountain Lake (The Woodlands) in Albert Lea, MN. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells (789 Business Park Drive). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service (1:00-2:00 PM) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Alma City.

June was born May 18, 1927 in Westbrook, MN the daughter of Nels and Ellen (Frederick) Christensen. She married Wilmer Quade on November 6, 1945 at the Lutheran Church in Alma City, they were married 44 years before Wilmer passed away.

June was a secretary/bookkeeper for Quade Transfer. When her husband started driving his own gravel truck hauling gravel, June went to work at Stampers in Wells for 16 years. After Wilmer’s death, she met Alfonso Hernandez and he became her special friend for over 20 years. She loved to crochet and read, and loved her dogs and cats too; especially her cat Sadie. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

June is survived by her nieces: Judith (Duane) Scherff, Rosie Leegaard; nephews: James (Elly) Quade, and John Quade and their families.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilmer, sister Nancy (Arthur) Quade, sister-in-law, Blanche (Charles) Griffin; nephew-in-law, Dale Leegaard, and special friend Alfonso Hernandez.

June will be deeply missed by her family.