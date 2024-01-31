Letter: Get informed this election Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Dear readers,

Since I started this letter a lot has happened in the political world. Trump has been hit in his big pocketbook and last week said in an interview to use the caucuses to be a victory over liars, cheaters, thugs, perverts, frauds, crooks, creeps and other nice people. He forgot to add rapists to his resume! Things he should not have said, but that is him! Now another subject, Brad Finstad voted two times to keep Santos from New York in the House, and I believe he is another liar and a fraud. It makes me wonder who we are electing — liars who want to take our democracy away or what? We can do much better if we get to know just what is going on. Get informed. I am an independent voter so I can vote for whom I choose, but it looks like it will be a while before I would be voting Republican again. Oh by the way Kramer, your party or the like is in such disarray and you put the blame for everything on the Democrats? Remember when you point a finger … where the other three fingers are pointing.

When you vote in November, just remember do you want to keep democracy or do you want dictatorship? I am not the only one saying this, a lot of Republicans are, too, but are afraid of Trump — a bunch of puppets. Wayne, I know you will read this, so I like you am glad I did not vote for Trump so I don’t have to apologize to anyone!

Les Anderson

Albert Lea