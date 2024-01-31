Meet the Athlete: Aryah Hansen Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 11th.

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea High School.

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: (Mom) Trisha Hansen, (Dad) Zach Hansen, (Brother) Jaxon Hansen.

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Volleyball and hockey.

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: Getting to be surrounded by great people everyday at practice and games.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: How to build good relationships and be a leader.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Going to state tournament two years in a row with my hockey team.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: A lot of my friends played and I wanted to be more involved.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: Hockey, volleyball, figure skating, baseball, basketball.

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: Going to state twice, high performance, premier prep league, varsity athlete.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: Win state tournament, play D3 hockey in college.

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Taylor Heise.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: Undecided where, but hoping to major in kinesiology.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math or humanities.

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: Erin Brackey.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Skiing, rollerblading.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Physical therapist.

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “Reacher.”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I can touch my nose with my tongue.