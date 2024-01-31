Meet the Athlete: Aryah Hansen
Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Q: What grade are you in?
A: 11th.
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea High School.
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: (Mom) Trisha Hansen, (Dad) Zach Hansen, (Brother) Jaxon Hansen.
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Volleyball and hockey.
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: Getting to be surrounded by great people everyday at practice and games.
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: How to build good relationships and be a leader.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Going to state tournament two years in a row with my hockey team.
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: A lot of my friends played and I wanted to be more involved.
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: Hockey, volleyball, figure skating, baseball, basketball.
Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: Going to state twice, high performance, premier prep league, varsity athlete.
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: Win state tournament, play D3 hockey in college.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Taylor Heise.
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: Undecided where, but hoping to major in kinesiology.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math or humanities.
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Erin Brackey.
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Skiing, rollerblading.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: Physical therapist.
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “Reacher.”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I can touch my nose with my tongue.