Meet the Athlete: Eli Farris Published 5:05 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Senior got interested in hockey at age 3 with his father

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 12th grade-senior

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: I have lived in Albert Lea my whole life, and attend the Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: Mom, Crystal Farris; Dad, Corey Farris; sister, Bryar Nielsen

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Hockey and golf

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: The atmosphere of home games, the celebrations of goals, the hockey “lingo,” and the family-like friendships I have made in my 13 years of playing.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: Responsibility, physical conditioning, discipline, communication and being able to make quick decisions with accuracy and strength

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: As an A Squirt — winning the Onalaska, Wisconsin, Tournament — which happened to be my birthday

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: At age 3 my family was involved in watching the Albert Lea Thunder play. At age 3 1/2, my dad took me to open skate almost daily. I also spent hours playing floor hockey in our kitchen.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: My sister, Bryar, has been involved in cheerleading, dance, gymnastics and recently volleyball

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: Varsity all three years of high school, captain of my senior year

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: Improving my stats and moving on to junior hockey

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Tage Thompson — He has good determination and drive to improve his game

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: College is undecided at this time. My hope is to play a year or two of junior hockey

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: Mrs. Henry

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Golf, hockey, disc golf, snowmobiling, four-wheeling

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Something in the electrical field

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “Young Sheldon”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I work construction and roofing in the summer