Meet the Athlete: Eli Farris

Published 5:05 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Submitted

Eli Farris is the captain of this year’s Albert Lea boys’ hockey team. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh

Senior got interested in hockey at age 3 with his father

Q: What grade are you in?
A: 12th grade-senior

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: I have lived in Albert Lea my whole life, and attend the Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: Mom, Crystal Farris; Dad, Corey Farris; sister, Bryar Nielsen

Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Hockey and golf

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: The atmosphere of home games, the celebrations of goals, the hockey “lingo,” and the family-like friendships I have made in my 13 years of playing.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: Responsibility, physical conditioning, discipline, communication and being able to make quick decisions with accuracy and strength

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: As an A Squirt — winning the Onalaska, Wisconsin, Tournament — which happened to be my birthday

Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: At age 3 my family was involved in watching the Albert Lea Thunder play. At age 3 1/2, my dad took me to open skate almost daily. I also spent hours playing floor hockey in our kitchen.

Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: My sister, Bryar, has been involved in cheerleading, dance, gymnastics and recently volleyball

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: Varsity all three years of high school, captain of my senior year

Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: Improving my stats and moving on to junior hockey

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Tage Thompson — He has good determination and drive to improve his game

Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: College is undecided at this time. My hope is to play a year or two of junior hockey

Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Mrs. Henry

Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Golf, hockey, disc golf, snowmobiling, four-wheeling

Q: What is your dream job?
A: Something in the electrical field

Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “Young Sheldon”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I work construction and roofing in the summer

