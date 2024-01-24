My Point of View: Finstad votes to shut down government in recent action Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

My Point of View by Joe Pacovsky

The Senate and House passed a stopgap measure Thursday, Jan. 18, averting a partial government shutdown beginning midnight Jan. 19. It was passed with bipartisan majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives but over the opposition of hard-right Republicans in the House.

The stopgap legislation funds agriculture, transportation, housing, veterans’ programs and other government operations until March 1. The rest of the federal government had funding extended until March 8.

The funding extension allows the government to continue to provide services while longterm funding is negotiated. The $1.66 trillion budget amount had already been negotiated and agreed in a settlement last spring. An extreme faction of the Republican Party is trying to reduce this level of funding for the budget.

If the stopgap measure had failed, the government would have shut down. Nonessential services such as USDA offices would have closed, and employees sent home and not been paid. The law provides that employees receive back wages when funding ultimately becomes available. Service to local farmers and others would have been discontinued. Farm commodity prices are down while most farm expenses have continued to increase. It is essential that the USDA stays open to provide the financing and other business services that farmers, especially beginning farmers depend on.

The USDA has rural development programs that support non farmers. For example, the USDA Rural Development Loan and Grant Program. It is administered by local electric co-ops. This provides financing for rural businesses to expand and create new jobs.

Our 1st District Rep. Finstad voted against the stopgap funding and against the interests of his constituents. Also, Minnesota Republican Reps. Fischbach and Stauber voted against the measure. Reps. Craig, McCollum, Omar and Emmer voted for the stopgap measure to keep the government open. Rep. Phillips did not vote.

Compromises that controlled budget levels were agreed to last spring. The extreme wing of the Republican Party is using the process to disrupt normal operations and are demanding fanatical measures including restrictions on abortion and the availability of contraceptives.

Rep. Finstad is not representing the needs of 1st District constituents including farmers.

Joe Pacovsky is a member of the Freeborn County DFL Party.