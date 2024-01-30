Next Step students in Alden leading pop tabs collection Published 9:20 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

1 of 2

ALDEN — An ongoing effort to collect pop tabs by the Next Step Transition Education Program in Alden is teaching life skills while also generating excitement in the halls at Alden-Conger School.

Pam McCullough, who is part of the staff in the transition program through the Southern Minnesota Education Consortium, said this is the second year for the students to take part in the effort. All of the collected pop tabs will be turned into the Ronald McDonald House, which provides support to parents of sick children.

McCullough said her students last year counted the pop tabs and earned rewards for every 25 they brought in. This year, they challenged the elementary classes at Alden-Conger to bring in their pop tabs and see which grade could bring in the most. The winning grade would win a pizza party.

“I never thought we’d get 100 pounds,” McCullough said.

But the students have responded with enthusiasm, and so far the students have already collected 359 pounds and 11 ounces. As of the end of last week, fifth grade had collected the most pop tabs with 85 pounds and 2 ounces, followed next by second grade with 78 pounds and one ounce, and kindergarten with 68 pounds and 8 ounces. Collection will continue through the first part of May.

The transitions students are learning along the way, as they walk down the street to Alden-Conger, round up all the donated pop tabs regularly from each of the grades, bring them back to their space at 155 S. Broadway, weigh them and then transfer them to other containers. They’ve discovered 1,128 pop tabs equal a pound.

McCullough said she has enjoyed seeing everyone come together for the cause.

“We all drink pop or beverages and to think, ‘How could this help someone?’”

There is a scoreboard near the lunchroom at Alden-Conger that keeps the elementary school students informed of which grade is winning. McCullough said once April comes, they will stop providing updates so when May rolls around, it will be a surprise to find out the winning grade.

“I just think it’s fun,” she said.

Bradon Lamaack, 17, said he has been surprised to see how well the collection is going, and he has enjoyed the incentive his teachers have given for a candy bar for every 25 pop tabs they bring in individually.

Jenika Tonkin, 20, agreed.

“It’s fun because it will go to the Ronald McDonald House,” she said.

There are 15 students in the Next Step program from the Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons and Lyle school districts, which assists youth with disabilities up to age 21 as they prepare to transition from school to adult living.

Krista Bendickson said the transition program focuses on post-secondary education skills, employment skills and independent living skills.

In addition to activities, sometimes the students go on tours to places in the community; for example, they have one set up at the library and another at a grocery store. She said she hopes they, first, about all of the resources available at libraries and, second, about potential employment opportunities at the store.

One class also cleans Bleachers once a week, and the other cleans the post office in Alden.

She said they continue to look for businesses to partner with, and if anyone is interested in finding out more about the program, they can call Bendickson at 507-857-1089 or email her at kbendickson@smec.k12.mn.us.

If anyone from the community not already connected to the school would like to donate pop tabs, they can drop them off at the Tribune office, 808 W. Front St., and McCullough will pick them up to take back to the students.