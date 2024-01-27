Nexus Cooperative offers Ag Youth Scholarships Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Newly formed Nexus Cooperative will award five $1,000 Ag Youth Scholarships to graduating high school seniors attending any two or four-year college.

Eligibility requirements are that the high school senior graduates in the spring; is a legal U.S. citizen or permanent resident; majoring in or planning to major in an agriculture related field; and the student, parent or grandparent of the student must be a patron member of Nexus Cooperative.

“We’re excited to help build the future of agriculture by investing in our area students,” said Jason Schwenneker, Nexus chief executive officer. “The agriculture industry continues to grow and become more heavily dependent on technology while still requiring strong leaders. We know that by assisting young people to study for a career in agriculture, our company, and the cooperative system, will continue to thrive into the future.”

Email newsletter signup

Interested students can contact their high school guidance counselor, ag instructor or FFA adviser or visit www.nexus.coop for an application. Completed applications must be postmarked by March 15. Mailing address is: Nexus Cooperative; Ag Youth Scholarship Program; 615 Union St., Stacyville, IA 50476.

Failure to enclose all required information, sign the application or meet the deadline date will result in disqualification.

More information and continued updates can be found by visiting, www.nexus.coop/scholarship.