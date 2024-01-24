Quilts of Valor presented to four veterans Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

The American Legion Auxiliary presented four Quilts of Valor to veterans on Friday at a ceremony to honor their service in the U.S. Army.

The quilts are meant to unequivocally say thank you to veterans and their service to the nation.

The recipients were Leo Yost, Harold Holstad, Larry Lestrud and Terry Vandersnick.

Yost served from 1970 to 1971, Holstad served from 1957 to 1962, Lestrud served from 1962 to 1965 and Vandersnick served from 1966 to 1968.

Future Quilts of Valor ceremonies will take place the third Friday of the month.