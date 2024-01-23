Rob K. Sibilrud, 65, passed away after his courageous 40-year battle against myotonic dystrophy on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. With Judy’s care and the limitless compassion of St. Croix Hospice, Rob was able to spend his final days at home, surrounded by familiarity and comfort. He is no longer trapped in his weak body, only to reawaken in his new perfect body.

Born on November 13, 1958, to Kenneth and Shirley Sibilrud, Robert found great joy in his farming and trucking endeavors. He trucked vegetables for Bird’s Eye in Waseca for over 30 years and developed precious relationships with the other truckers during that time.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Rob had a passion for barbershop singing, a harmonious expression that brought joy to his life and those fortunate enough to hear his beautiful voice. He found solace in the melodies and camaraderie shared with fellow singers, treasuring the moments spent blending his voice with others. Rob used to say, “My barbershoppers were my best friends.”

Email newsletter signup

A man of simple pleasures, Rob would often gather with his dear friends at the local gas station for a cup of coffee and spirited conversations. These cherished moments created lasting memories and fostered lifelong friendships that he valued dearly. Additionally, he found immense delight in engaging in friendly card games and board game competitions, where his competitive nature and quick wit shone through. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion since age 19 and was dedicated to honoring veterans every year on Memorial Day. Rob took great pride in his hometown.

On December 17, 1983, Rob embarked on a beautiful journey of love and companionship when he married the love of his life, Judy Bartness. Together, they created a remarkable partnership built on unwavering support, shared dreams, and unconditional love. Their bond was a testament to the power of love, serving as an inspiration to all who witnessed their profound connection.

Left to cherish Rob’s memory are his beloved wife of 40 years, Judy Sibilrud; mother, Shirley (Farrow) Sibilrud; brothers, Terry (Jean) of Tavares, FL, and Kevin Timothy of Eustice, FL; brothers-in-law, Rick (Jane) Bartness and Ron (Donna) Bartness; special family, Hillary (Caleb) Hagen, Heidi (Jeff) Raiders, and Josh Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rob is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Sibilrud; sister-in-law, Beth Sibilrud; grandparents Louie and Ann Farrow and Martin and Clara Sibilrud.

In honoring Robert’s life, a private funeral service will be held for the family to attend. Interment will take place afterward at Cross of Glory Cemetery in Hartland, MN.

The service can be viewed via recording at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Hartland Cemetery Association in honor of Rob’s memory.