Robin Gudal: Sayings to encourage you today Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“Don’t go through life; grow through life.” — Robert Kraft

I have a book from my girlhood years of sayings I collected. I still find myself scratching a good quote on paper and placing it in an accessible place. Here are some of my favorites that challenge me personally and or help me to love others more genuinely.

“Opinions don’t matter unless they are the opinions of God.” — “Loving People We Disagree With” podcast by Amy Groeschl

“Think about what you’re thinking about. Your life is always trying to teach you something.” — M’Lisa Goff, “Be Bright” Women’s Conference 2023

“Heal so you can hear what’s being said without the filter of your wound.” — Dr. Thelma Bryant, 2023 President of the American Psychological Association

“What rules my heart today?” — Jonathan Walberg, associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Forest City

“Prayer is the most powerful way to influence anyone!” — Unknown source

“We love you, low.” —Unknown sources

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. — John 3:16, KJV

“So, we have come to know and to believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him.” — 1 John 4:16, ESV

“So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” — 1 Corinthians 13:13, ESV

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, wife, momma, nana, friend, a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.