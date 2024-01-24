Sarah Stultz: There’s 1 more year before we have a teen Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Twelve years ago on Tuesday I became a mother for the second time.

After raising a daughter for four years at that point, it brought on a whole new way of life to have a little boy in the house.

And he’s kept me on my toes ever since.

I learned soon, even when he was a toddler, that while Landon has had some setbacks, he’s also a strong-willed child who is able do what he sets his mind to.

As soon as he could run, I knew I’d be in trouble as I’d literally be running after him everywhere. And if you’ve ever seen us around town, you know that’s exactly the case.

I remember one instance, when we lived at our old house on East Park Avenue, that he ran all the way down Park Avenue, only stopping near the entrance to the emergency room after a neighbor saw what was happening and pulled his car into the drive to stop Landon in his tracks and give me a moment to catch up.

In another instance maybe as recently as three years ago, Landon took off into the crowd as soon as the fireworks were over from our seats above Fountain Lake Park. Needless to say, we haven’t gone there to watch the fireworks again.

Though things are a little better in that department now, you’ll still find us often holding Landon’s hand to keep him from running into parking lots or keep him out of streets.

He’s kind of a free spirit in some regards, and he doesn’t always realize the dangers in the world.

In addition to his energy, Landon has a lot of love to give, and I love when I hear him tell others that he loves them, even if it might be his first time meeting them.

Many people humor him and thank him for his words, and many others who know him a little better often respond with, “Love you, too, Landon.”

It’s heartwarming for this mama.

Pretty soon Landon’s elementary school days will be behind us, and next year we will be preparing him to go to Southwest Middle School. It makes me proud and terrified all at the same time to know that my little boy is not so little in stature anymore and that next year he will be a teenager.

For now I will relish in the I love yous and the requests for help from mom because before I know it, he will be grown and I’ll be wondering where the time went.

