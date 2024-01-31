Sarah Stultz: What a joy to see historic buildings restored Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Can I just pause for a moment to tell you all about one thing I love about my job?

Right up there at the top of my list of my favorite things to cover is the restoration or renovations of historic buildings and homes, and in the last few months alone I’ve been pleased to see that so much of this is happening in the area.

Luckily, the people overseeing these projects have been generous enough to welcome me into their spaces to learn about the history of the buildings or homes, to hear about what they have planned and to see work when it is completed.

This week I had the opportunity to photograph what many know as the Victorian Rose on Fountain Street, now owned by Lanier and Katherine Pratt.

The Pratts in the last few years have been renovating the home, which for many years served as a bed and breakfast in Albert Lea.

It was a beautiful space to see, and I’m excited to share it with you in our upcoming March/April issue of Albert Lea Magazine available at the end of February.

A couple weeks ago, I ventured down to Northwood for a story for our Progress edition about an effort that has become known as Waking Miss Winifred.

There, a group is seeking to raise funds to restore the historic Hotel Winifred, which opened for business in April 1913. The hotel was named after the proprietor’s youngest daughter when it opened.

I was intrigued to see old photos of the space and hear stories of how things used to be when the building was in its prime and to see the new architectural drawings that the group is considering.

The member of the group I talked to referenced the importance of having this hotel in the community to keep downtown businesses vibrant and spoke of how it was originally supported by Northwood businesses.

I will eagerly be watching as this project unfolds, and I encourage you to check their story out in the Progress edition, which comes out at the end of February.

I love seeing these historic buildings brought back to use — and not just back to use in any way, but rather in a way that pays homage to the heritage and history of the buildings.

Thanks to these individuals who have adopted these bright pieces of history and will bring them forward for another generation to enjoy.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.