Scoreboard

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Girls basketball: Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey: Sauk Rapids-Rice at Albert Lea, 12:45 p.m.

Girls hockey: Winona at Albert Lea, 4:45 p.m.

Wrestling: Lake Mills at North Butler, 10:30 a.m.

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 7 p.m.

Kingsland at Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m.

Medford at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

North Iowa at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Madelia at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

North Iowa at Lake Mills, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Austin at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger at Rochester STEM Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Waseca, 7:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola Catholic at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.

United South Central at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, 6:15 p.m.

Girls hockey: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swim and dive: Mankato East and Rochester Mayo at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills regional dual meets

Thursday results

Boys basketball

Houston 67, Glenville-Emmons 59

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 19 points, 18 rebounds; Ethan Hajek 12 points, 4 rebounds; Emmett Knutson 11 points; Hunter Adams 6 points, 5 rebounds; Deven Dufour 6 points; Landon Schumaker 5 points; Weston Anderson 10 assists

New Prague 73, Albert Lea 54

Albert Lea stats: Charlie Irvine 16 points; Marquese Jeffers Joseph 11 points

Girls basketball

Kasson-Mantorville 79, Albert Lea 60

Albert Lea stats: Nevaeh Wacholz 30 points, 10 rebounds; Hailee Godeke 10 points; Liz Wallace 6 points

Alden-Conger 65, Cleveland 52

Alden-Conger stats: Macy Mattson 31 points; Cearra Grunzke 19 points; Madison Mattson 12 points

Wrestling

Albert Lea 52, Faribault 18

107: Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Lain Kuhlman (Faribault) by Fall 1:13

114: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) by Fall 1:57

121: Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) by Decision 8-2

127: Adrian Leegard (Albert Lea Area) over Chase Flicek (Faribault) by Fall 5:07

133: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over J.T. Hausen (Faribault) by 12-5

139: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Wyatt Adamek (Faribault) by Fall 1:12

145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) by Fall 2:56

152: Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Jayden Hart (Faribault) by Decision 4-0

160: Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) over Sam Koivisto (Faribault) by Fall :43

172: Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 3:05

189: Justin Sanoja (Faribault) received a Forfeit

215: Elliot Viland (Faribault) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area)

285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) over Xavier Padilla (Faribault) by Fall 5:00

Albert Lea 33, Northfield 24

107: Caley Graber (Northfield) over Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 5-0

114: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Drew Prybil (Northfield) by Fall 2:00

121: Caden Staab (Northfield) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 8-3

127: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Talyn Blankenberger (Northfield) by Fall :43

133: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Charlie Johnson (Northfield) by Fall 1:21

139: Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Sam Harner (Northfield) by Fall 1:20

145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Austin Benjamin (Northfield) by Fall 1:27

152: Zane Engels (Northfield) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) by Decision

160: Collin Staab(Northfield) over Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 4-0

172: Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 3-2

189: Braxton Woods (Northfield) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 6-5

215: Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) by Fall 2:24

285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) over Noah Ackerman (Northfield) by Decision 4-2

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

Maple River 70, NRHEG 60

NRHEG stats: Jackson Chrz 19 points, 6 rebounds; Will Tuttle 12 points, 6 rebounds; Daxter Lee 9 points, 5 assists; Jordan Brouwers 6 points; Levin Kitzer 4 points; Sam Olson 3 points; Greyson Schaefer 3 points; Hudson Chrz 2 points; Jared Lee 2 points

Girls basketball

Maple River 80, NRHEG 73

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Quinn VanMaldeghem 14 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 charge; Izley Boerner 6 points, 1 assist; Hallie Schultz 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Cam VanMaldeghem 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Preslie Nielsen 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Kylie Olson 7 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

Wabasha-Kellogg 61, Alden Conger 50

Alden-Conger stats: Cearra Grunzke 22 points; Macy Mattson 21 points

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 1, Winona 0 (OT)

AL 0 0 0 (1) – 1

WN 0 0 0 (0) – 0

Albert Lea stats: Jacob Kolker 1 goal; Ledger Stadheim 43 saves

Monday’s results

Lake Mills 84, West Hancock 19

LM 23 27 22 12 – 84

WH 5 8 1 5 – 19

Lake Mills stats: Lance Helming 12 points, 6 rebounds; Eli Menke 20 points; Aiden Stensrud 8 points, 11 rebounds; Logan Bacon 4 points, 3 assists; Chase Gaetzke 2 points; Nash Delger 8 points; Kane Koch 8 points; Kyle Honsey 2 points; Jackson Gaul 10 points, 8 assists; Jeremiah Jensen 3 points; Stephen Howell 3 points; Tre Huston 4 points

Girls basketball

Tri-City United 65, NRHEG 55

TCU 37 28 – 65

NR 27 28 – 55

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Quinn VanMaldeghem 17 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Izley Boerner 1 rebound, 1 assist; Hallie Schultz 2 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Cam VanMaldeghem 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Ava Stadheim 1 rebound, 1 assist; Preslie Neilsen 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Kylie Olson 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

Girls basketball

Alden-Conger 64, Madelia 34

Alden-Conger stats: Macy Mattson 24 points; Cearra Grunzke 19 points; Chloe Cummings 9 points

Saturday’s results

Wrestling

Albert Lea at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial tournament

107: Devon Groess, 1-2 DNP

114: Dylan Groess, 3-2 5th place

114: Malakai Olson, 0-2 DNP

121: Ryan Collins, 2-1 2nd place

121: Adrian Leegard, 1-2 DNP

127: Logan Davis, 3-0 1st place

133: Mike Olson, 3-0 1st Place

145: Nick Korman, 3-0 1st place

160: Mavrick Attig, 1-3 6th place

160: Brecken Wacholz, 2-2 5th place

215: Evan Schroeder, 1-1 Consolation Champ

285: William Velazquez, 1-3 6th Place

Albert Lea girls at Pine Island tournament

100: Maggie Olson, 3-1 2nd place

Owatonna 48, Maple River/USC 13

107: Kaden Lindquist (OWAT) dec. Noah Gonzalez, 9-2

114: Jacob Wilson (OWAT) maj. dec. Bebo Getchell, 12-0

121: Donoven Sorenson (OWAT) maj. dec. Jace Ignaszewski, 12-3

127: Lane Karsten (OWAT) maj. dec. Isaiah Gonzalez, 12-2

133: Jayden Jirele (OWAT) fall Brayden Mithun, 1:21

139: Trey Hiatt (OWAT) dec. Braxton Simon, 11-4

145: Wyatt Walters (MRUSC) fall Trevor Townley, 1:52

152: Garrett Bollmann (MRUSC) dec. Nathan Gronli, 9-2

160: Payton Gleesing (OWAT) fall Kolt Bullerman, 3:33

172: Byron Getchell (MRUSC) maj. dec. RJ Reinardy, 12-3

189: Max Flemke (OWAT) fall Max Fuller, 2:52

215: Blake Fitcher (OWAT) fall Dizel Butler, 2:46

285: Grant Lower (OWAT) forfeit

Maple River/USC 31, Fulda-Murray City Central 26

107: Noah Gonzalez (MRUSC) maj. dec. Mason Kirchner, 19-7

114: Kaston Clarke (FMCC) dec. Bebo Getchell, 10-3

121: Jace Ignaszewski (MRUSC) maj. dec. Truman Olsem, 11-0

127: Isaiah Gonzalez (MRUSC) tech. fall Brayden Gilb, 18-3

133: Teague Meyer (FMCC) maj. dec. Brayden Mithun 12-2

139: Braxton Simon (MRUSC) dec. Denver Ash, 10-8

145: Wyatt Walters (MRUSC) dec. Aiden Lorenzen, 12-5

152: Quintin Lewis (FMCC) maj. dec. Garrett Bollmann, 17-5

160: Owen Olsem (FMCC) dec. Kolt Bullerman, 9-2

172: Byron Getchell (MRUSC) fall Luke Iverson, 1:24

189: Carson Klein (FMCC) forfeit

215: Colby Kesteloot (FMCC) fall Max Fuller, 3:07

285: Dizel Butler (MRUSC) forfeit

Adrian Area 36, Maple River/USC 19

107: Noah Gonzalez (MRUSC) fall Logan Graham, 6:31

114: David Anaya (ADAR) dec. Bebo Getchell, 9-6

121: Moe Erdman (ADAR) fall Jace Ignaszewski, 1:39

127: Isaiah Gonzalez (MRUSC) dec. Travis Weiss, 5-2

133: Charger Erlandson (ADAR) fall Brayden Mithun, 4:29

139: Braxton Simon (MRUSC) maj. dec. Jackson Jenniges, 8-0

145: Wyatt Walters (MRUSC) dec. Jesse Bullerman, 5-0

152: Caleb Wolf (ADAR) dec. Garrett Bollmann, 4-0

160: Byron Getchell (MRUSC) dec. Rilee Heidebrink, 3-2

172: Garrett Penning (ADAR) dec. Kolt Bullerman, 6-4

189: Reese Morrison (ADAR) fall Max Fuller, 1:45

215: Roberto Hernandez (ADAR) dec. Dizel Butler, 5-2

285: Jaren Winselman (ADAR) forfeit