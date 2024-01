Scoreboard Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Upcoming area prep schedule

Thursday

Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at GHEC-T-ML, 7 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Schaeffer Academy, 6 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Belmond-Klemme, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: NRHEG at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Belmond-Klemme, 6:15 p.m.

Boys hockey: Fariabult at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey: Albert Lea at New Ulm, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Westfield at Maple River/United South Central, 7 p.m.

NRHEG at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m.

United South Central at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Osage at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Forest City at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Winona at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Martin County West, 7 p.m.

NRHEG at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Osage at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.

Forest City at Lake Mills, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Albert Lea and United South Central at Kasson-Mantorville, 10 a.m.

Girls hockey: Rochester Century at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling: Maple River/United South Central at home, 10 a.m. (tournament)

NRHEG at Maple River, 10 a.m. (tournament)

Email newsletter signup

Friday’s results

Boys basketball

Red Wing 74, Albert Lea 71

Albert Lea stats: Jack Skinness 17 points; Noah Teeter 15 points; Easton Schewe 12 points; Carter Conn 12 points; Marques Jeffers Joseph 10 points

Alden-Conger 63, Mankato Loyola 62

Girls basketball

Red Wing 74, Albert Lea 52

Albert Lea stats: Navaeh Wacholz 22 points, 15 rebounds

NRHEG 56, Bethlehem Academy 32

NR 31 25 – 56

BA 12 20 – 32

NRHEG stats: Faith Neilsen 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Quinn VanMaldeghem 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals; Izley Boerner 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Hallie Schultz 4 points, 7 rebounds; Cam VanMaldeghem 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Preslie Nielsen 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal; Kylie Olson 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks; Clara Buendorf 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 3 steals; Hope Nielsen 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 5, Sauk Rapids 3

AL 1 2 2 – 5

SR 1 1 1 – 3

Albert Lea stats: Zaden Brua 2 assists; Dominic Mendez 1 goal, 3 assists; Connor Pirsig 1 goal, 1 assist; Eli Farris 2 goals, 1 assist; Derrel Laite 1 goal; Ledger Stadheim 26 saves