Shutout victory for Albert Lea girls’ hockey against Winona Published 10:20 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Morgan Goskeson scored four goals and Mika Cichosz added a hat trick as the Albert Lea High School girls hockey team rolled to a 9-0 win over Winona on Saturday to celebrate Albert Lea Hockey Day in style.

Goskeson got Albert Lea on the board midway through the first period with a wrist shot that found the top corner of the net. Hanna Austinson picked up the assist on the lone goal of the period.

The Tigers blew things open in the second period. Keira Erickson opened up the scoring with assists going to Zizi Willett and Liley Steven. Cichosz then picked up her first of the game on a blast from the blue line that froze the Winona goaltender. Goskeson then scored on the power play to pick up her second of the game on an assist from Aryah Hansen. Calleigh Noble rounded out the scoring for Albert Lea in the second period with an assist from Shelby Evans to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead.

The third period saw Cichosz and Goskeson both score two unassisted goals to finish off the 9-0 victory. The four goals give Goskeson 35 for the season, which tie her for the fourth most in Minnesota this season.

Jayda Moyer made 13 saves in the shutout victory for Albert Lea, who will be at home Tuesday evening for a Big 9 rivalry matchup with Owatonna. Game time is 7:15 p.m.