Social Security scam and other reports Published 8:55 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Police received a report at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday of a Social Security scam that had occurred the day before on the 300 block of Glenn Road.

1 juvenile cited for marijuana

Email newsletter signup

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 TIger Lane.

3 cited for disorderly conduct at school

Police cited three for disorderly conduct at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Window broken out

Police received a report at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday of a window that was broken out at 515 Triangle Drive.

Dog reportedly attacks another dog

Police received a report at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday of a dog that reportedly got loose from a leash and attacked another dog at 816 Bridge Ave.

Medication reported stolen

Medication was reported stolen at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday from a residence in Albert Lea.