Standout Student: Jazmyn Rodriguez
Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024
Age: 17
Parents: Diana Abrego and Victor Rodriguez
Where are you from? St. Paul
Email newsletter signup
Favorite teacher of all time: Ms Henschel. She is very understanding and very outstanding.
Favorite book/author: “Stillhouse Lake” series by Rachel Caine
Current/past activities: I work at St. John’s
What do you want to do after high school? I want to become a nurse
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Stay in school and graduate on time even if it’s hard. You got this and never give up.