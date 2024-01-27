Standout Student: Jazmyn Rodriguez

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Submitted

Jazmyn Rodriguez is this week's Standout Student. Provided

Age: 17

Parents: Diana Abrego and Victor Rodriguez

Where are you from? St. Paul

Email newsletter signup

Favorite teacher of all time: Ms Henschel. She is very understanding and very outstanding.

Favorite book/author: “Stillhouse Lake” series by Rachel Caine

Current/past activities: I work at St. John’s

What do you want to do after high school? I want to become a nurse

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Stay in school and graduate on time even if it’s hard. You got this and never give up.

More News

Duplicate bridge winners announced from Senior Center in Austin

Star Class: Having fun with ukuleles

Albert Lea students present at regional solo and ensemble contest

Nexus Cooperative offers Ag Youth Scholarships

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections