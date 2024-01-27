Standout Student: Jazmyn Rodriguez Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Age: 17

Parents: Diana Abrego and Victor Rodriguez

Where are you from? St. Paul

Favorite teacher of all time: Ms Henschel. She is very understanding and very outstanding.

Favorite book/author: “Stillhouse Lake” series by Rachel Caine

Current/past activities: I work at St. John’s

What do you want to do after high school? I want to become a nurse

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Stay in school and graduate on time even if it’s hard. You got this and never give up.