Vehicle, other items stolen and other reports
Published 9:34 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024
A vehicle was reported stolen, along with other items, at 4:38 p.m. Monday at 1310 Martin Road.
1 picked up on warrants
Deputies picked up Micah Hildon Ogren, 31, in Mower County on local warrants.
Scam reported
Deputies received a report at 1:56 p.m. Monday of a scam of a resident in Glenville.
1 arrested for tampering with vehicle
Police arrested Lah Soe, 18, for tampering with a motor vehicle after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 3:01 a.m. Monday near Morley Road and Fredrick Drive.
House broken into, guns taken
Police received a report at 5:43 a.m. Monday that a house was broken into at 815 Minnesota Ave. Two guns were reported stolen.
Packages reported stolen
Police received a report at 3:45 p.m. Monday of packages that were reported stolen on two occasions at 808 Water St.
Credit card reported stolen
Police received a report at 3:57 p.m. of a credit card that was taken and that had fraudulent charges on it.
1 cited for assault, criminal damage
Police cited Korra Mae Marr, 20, for fifth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal damage at 10:54 p.m. Monday at 940 1/2 Jefferson Ave.