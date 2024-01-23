Voting begins for MnDOT’s fourth annual Name a Snowplow contest Published 9:42 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Voting is now open for the 2023-24 Name a Snowplow contest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today. The top eight vote-getters will become MnDOT snowplow names — one new name for each MnDOT district.

See the list of finalists and vote now at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow.

Voting will remain open through Jan. 28. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

MnDOT received more than 8,000 snowplow name submissions in December. MnDOT staff reviewed the suggestions and selected 50 finalists for public voting. The agency considered a variety of factors, including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences.

Winning names will be announced in late January. Minnesotans are encouraged to follow @mndot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the Name a Snowplow contest, as well as for winter weather alerts, safety messages, project updates and more.

This is MnDOT’s fourth Name a Snowplow contest. In addition to the 24 named snowplows selected through previous contests, MnDOT staff have also helped to name three additional snowplows: Giiwedin-The North Wind; Goonodaabaan-Snow Vehicle (both Ojibwe); and Icamna-Blizzard (Dakota) in acknowledgement of the highways the state plows adjacent to tribal lands.