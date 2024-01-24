Waldorf to host pair of games for Hockey Day

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

By Submitted

The Waldorf Warriors ACHA Division I men’s hockey team will host University of Mary in a pair of games this weekend at the Roy Nystrom Arena.

Friday night’s game begins at 7 p.m. with Saturday’s action slated to start at 7:30 p.m. as the final event of Albert Lea Hockey Day. The game will also be Senior Night and Skate with the Warriors night with all fans welcome to skate with the team following the game. Skates will be available to rent, or you may bring your own.

The Warriors go into this weekend’s action with a record of 3-19-3.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Man facing charges tied to armed robbery in Albert Lea

Social Security scam and other reports

Minnesota trooper is charged with murder in shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop

American Lung Association urges Minnesota lawmakers to crack down on flavored tobacco products

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections