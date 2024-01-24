Waldorf to host pair of games for Hockey Day Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

The Waldorf Warriors ACHA Division I men’s hockey team will host University of Mary in a pair of games this weekend at the Roy Nystrom Arena.

Friday night’s game begins at 7 p.m. with Saturday’s action slated to start at 7:30 p.m. as the final event of Albert Lea Hockey Day. The game will also be Senior Night and Skate with the Warriors night with all fans welcome to skate with the team following the game. Skates will be available to rent, or you may bring your own.

The Warriors go into this weekend’s action with a record of 3-19-3.