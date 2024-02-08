054281-F1 Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 6, 2017

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $50,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Genevieve M Miranda, single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Home Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: January 17, 2017 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-525568

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Home Federal Savings Bank

Dated: January 23, 2024

Recorded: January 23, 2024 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A563096

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1002593-0000073358-4

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Home Federal Savings Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Home Federal Savings Bank

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 1722 Southview Ln, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Tax Parcel ID Number: 340850030

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 3 and the East 11 feet of Lot 2, Block 1, Southview Sixth Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $31,651.52

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under

Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2025, or the next business day if March 28, 2025 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: February 2, 2024

MORTGAGEE: Home Federal Savings Bank

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 054281-F1

Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28, Mar. 6 and 13, 2024

