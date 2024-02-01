1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Published 8:43 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Staff Reports

Deputies arrested Timothy John Poeppel, 39, for domestic assault at 2:02 a.m. Thursday at 441 First Ave. SW in Glenville.

 

1 cited for school bus stop arm violation

Police cited Elizabeth Grace Bass, 24, for failure to stop for a school bus after receiving a report at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday of a school bus stop arm violation near Garfield Avenue and Johnson Street.

 

2 cited for disorderly conduct at high school

Police cited two students for disorderly conduct at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Rings reported missing

Rings were reported missing at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday at 221 Ridge Road.

 

Bike stolen

A BMX bike was reported stolen at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday at 807 E. Ninth St. The theft had occurred the day before.

