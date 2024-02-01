1 arrested for warrant, DWI and other reports Published 11:42 am Monday, February 19, 2024

Police arrested Sergio Missel Chavez-Almanza, 27, on a local felony warrant and new charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours after receiving a report of a customer driving in circles in the parking lot at a high rate of speed at 10:06 p.m. Friday at 2011 E. Main St.

Vehicle broken into

A vehicle was reported broken into at 1:12 a.m. Friday at 820 S. Fourth Ave. Items were missing.

Windows broken out

Windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 8:46 a.m. Friday at 1007 E. 18th St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday at 1147 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Oscar Paul Delossantos, 28, on a local warrant at 9:47 a.m. Friday at 603 Freeborn Ave.

Fraudulent charges reported

A credit card was reported fraudulently used at 3:56 p.m. Friday from a Glenville resident. The card had been used at Kwik Trip and Hy-Vee in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for fleeing

Police arrested Ulrick Rene Jackson, 35, for fleeing in a motor vehicle, no Minnesota driver’s license and failure to signal a turn after a traffic stop at 12:50 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and William Street. DWI charges are pending search warrant results.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Daniel Arthur Breuer, 47, on local warrants at 5:22 p.m. Saturday at 808 Harding Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Jeffery Allen Stender, 37, for third-degree driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours after a crash at 7:22 p.m. Saturday near 14th Street and South Broadway.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 3:15 p.m. Sunday from Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea of a pizza delivery driver who had been bitten by a dog in the left thigh while delivering pizza. Police logs do not indicate where the incident occurred.

1 cited for tampering with motor vehicle

Police cited Lah Soe, 18, for tampering with a motor vehicle after receiving a report of a person trying to get into cars at 3:52 p.m. Sunday at 1213 Foothills Circle.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Adam David Wacek, 39, on a warrant at 3:56 a.m. Sunday after a traffic stop near South Central Avenue and West Jefferson Street in Hollandale.

Lock cut on storage unit

A lock was reported cut on a storage unit at 8:33 a.m. Sunday on First Avenue Northeast in Clarks Grove. Nothing was missing.

Door damaged

A door to a vault was reported damaged at 2:42 p.m. Sunday at 17967 850th Ave. in Glenville.

Drill reported stolen

A drill was reported taken at 6:50 p.m. Sunday from 514 Johnson St. in Hartland.