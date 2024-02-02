2 arrested after authorities seize 240 marijuana plants in search Published 6:07 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The South Central Drug Investigation Unit and the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after authorities executed a search warrant operation at three addresses.

Two suspects, identified as Scott James Robertson and Jacob Jon Robertson, both of Winnebago, were taken into custody on offenses related to the cultivation of marijuana and currently being held at the Faribault County Jail.

According to a news release, the search warrants were conducted at the following addresses:

• 15/17 Main St., Winnebago

• 18195 340th Ave., Winnebago

• 522 First Ave. SW, Winnebago

Task force agents and Faribault County Sheriff’s deputies located approximately 240 plants believed to be marijuana, at the first two addresses. SCDIU has seized numerous items of evidence and property.

This ongoing investigation began in early 2023 and has been a collaboration between SCDIU, Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault County Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.