24-PR-24-190 Published 8:11 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota Freeborn County District Court Third District

Court File Number: 24-PR-24-190

Case Type: Informal Probate

In re the Estate of Betty J. Ellertson aka Betty Ellertson, Decedent

Notice of Informal Probate

of Will and Appointment

of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated September 13, 1999 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Name

Scott Ellertson aka Scott Allen Ellertson

Address

604 Glenview Drive

Albert Lea MN 56007

as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

/s/Darla J. Busian

Probate Registrar

Darla J. Busian

2/20/2024

Date

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

2/20/2024

Date

Attorney for Personal Representative

DANIEL KOLKER

Attorney License No.: 310049

Peterson Kolker Haedt & Benda LTD

1811 SE Broadway Ave

Albert Lea MN 56007

Telephone: 507-373-6491

dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 24 and Mar. 2, 2024

24-PR-24-190