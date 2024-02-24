24-PR-24-190
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota Freeborn County District Court Third District
Court File Number: 24-PR-24-190
Case Type: Informal Probate
In re the Estate of Betty J. Ellertson aka Betty Ellertson, Decedent
Notice of Informal Probate
of Will and Appointment
of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated September 13, 1999 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name
Scott Ellertson aka Scott Allen Ellertson
Address
604 Glenview Drive
Albert Lea MN 56007
as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
/s/Darla J. Busian
Probate Registrar
Darla J. Busian
2/20/2024
Date
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
2/20/2024
Date
Attorney for Personal Representative
DANIEL KOLKER
Attorney License No.: 310049
Peterson Kolker Haedt & Benda LTD
1811 SE Broadway Ave
Albert Lea MN 56007
Telephone: 507-373-6491
dkolker@albertlealaw.com
