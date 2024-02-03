3 arrested on warrants and other reports Published 6:55 am Friday, February 9, 2024

Police arrested Felipe Ambriz-Becerra, 32, on a warrant at 1:28 a.m. Thursday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Police arrested Rio Santiago Acosta, 26, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 8:04 a.m. Thursday at 2019 E. Main St.

Cristofer Maldonado-Ortiz, 20, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:13 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested for contact order violation

Police arrested Carlos Alberto Pacheco, 21, on an alleged domestic abuse no contact order violation Thursday morning in Albert Lea.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:52 p.m. Thursday at 1318 E. Main St. The damage was believed to have occurred overnight sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.