4 Bulldogs place at state Published 5:57 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

Six Lake Mills wrestlers earned the right to represent their team at the 2024 Iowa State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines, and four ended the tournament on the podium.

Wyatt Hanna at 215 pounds placed fourth, Lucas Oldenkamp at 106 pounds placed seventh, Steve Brandenburg at 138 pounds placed seventh and Landon Price at 132 pounds placed eighth.

This marks only the third time in program history (2017 and 2021) Lake Mills has brought home four or more medals.

“Wyatt wrestled better and better as the tournament went along, and we were really excited he placed after being close the past two years,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “Lucas has had a tremendous season and now has a second state medal to show for it.” “Steve had some nice wins at state to cap off a season in which he had several big wins,” Brandenburg said. “Landon wrestled well to accomplish his season goal of placing at state.”

Hanna, Oldenkamp and Price are all juniors, while Brandenburg is a sophomore, meaning all will return next season.

Senior Garrett Ham (157 pounds) and junior Andrew Grunhovd (190 pounds) each competed well but were bounced from the tournament on the second day of competition.

“Garrett was a second away from knocking off a state place winner,” noted Brandenburg. “Andrew had a great second half of the season and showed a lot of improvement to carry into next year.”

Ham will be missed next year, as he showed great leadership on and off the mat and won over 100 matches in his career, Brandenburg said.

Lake Mills wrestling will have to do their best to replace Ham, along with three other seniors Beau Kaufman, Justin Rygh and Noah Bloedel.

The state tournament wrapped up a strong season for the wrestling program, not only by having four placewinners, but by also going to state duals for the 11th time in school history.

“It was a really successful season for our kids,” Brandenburg said. “Their efforts on and off the mat made us all proud to be part of Lake Mills wrestling this winter.”

Results

Wyatt Hanna (fouth place at 215 pounds)

Round 1: received a bye

Round 2: lost to Parker Timp (South Winn), 6-4 ot.

Cons. round 2: pinned Nick Saxton (Emmetsburg), :55.

Cons. round 3: beat Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield), 4-3.

Cons. round 4: beat Jack Hiland (Bellevue), 12-4

Cons. round 5: pinned Grant Henderson (Sumner-Fred.), 1:25

Cons. semi: pinned David Smith (West Hancock), 2:09.

3rd place match: pinned by Eli Green (Interstate 35), 2:28.

Lucas Oldenkamp (seventh place at 106 pounds)

Round 1: received a bye

Round 2 – pinned Jesus Lara (Clayton Ridge), :13

Quarterfinal: lost to Liam Adlfinger (Wilton), 4-2.

Cons. round 4: pinned Kingston Carrigan (Riverside), 2:41.

Cons. round 5: lost to Crosby Yoder (Logan-Magnolia), 4-3.

7th place match: beat Ethan Humphrey (West Branch), 8-4.

Steve Brandenburg (seventh place at 138 pounds)

Round 1: received a bye

Round 2 – beat Holden Koele (Woodbury Central), 4-2.

Quarterfinal: lost to Blake Allen (Underwood), 8-1.

Cons. round 4: beat Sam Myer (St. Edmond), 10-1.

Cons. round 5: lost to Dawson Bell (Jesup), 6-5.

7th place match: pinned Caleb Cook (Pleasantville), 4:30.

Landon Price (eighth place at 132 pounds)

Round 1: pinned Tristan Becker (CAM), :57.

Round 2 – beat Ethan Sachua (Hinton), 3-0

Quarterfinal: pinned by Dawson Youngblut (Don Bosco), 1:45.

Cons. round 4: beat Trey Ramer (Durant), 7-5.

Cons. round 5: lost to Ryan Groom (North Mahaska), 9-7.

7th place match: lost to Cooper Franklin (Alburnett), 7-5.

Garrett Ham (qualifier at 157 pounds)

Round 1: lost to Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield), 6-5.

Cons. round 1: received a bye.

Cons. round 2: lost to Owen Milder (Wilton), 6-3.

Andrew Grunhovd (qualifier at 190 pounds)

Round 1: lost to Blake Myrtue (Ridge View), 5-2.

Cons. round 1: received a bye.

Cons. round 2: lost to Kyle Kuhlmann (Sumner-Fred.), 13-1.