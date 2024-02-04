4 Lake Mills wrestlers still in contention to place at state Published 11:57 am Friday, February 16, 2024

1 of 5

Six Lake Mills athletes began competition at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament Wednesday. Each was placed in a 24-man bracket with the hopes of placing in the top eight.

Lucas Oldenkamp is the lightest competitor at 106 pounds. He received a first round bye before taking on Jesus Lara of Clayton Ridge and picking up the quick :13 fall. On Thursday, Oldenkamp fell in the quarterfinals, 4-2, to Liam Adlfinger of Wilton.

Landon Price, 132 pounds, pinned Tristan Becker of CAM (Anita) in :57 in the first round. He then avenged a loss from State Duals to Ethan Sachau of Hinton, 3-0, before falling to top-ranked Dawson Youngblut of Don Bosco in the quarterfinals.

Email newsletter signup

Next up for Lake Mills was Steve Brandenburg at 138 pounds. Brandenburg received a bye before defeating Holden Koele of Woodbury Central, 4-2, to advance to the quarters. In the quarters, he fell to defending state champ Blake Allen of Underwood, 8-1.

Garrett Ham competed at 157 pounds and lost two close matches. In the first round, he fell to Jackson Carey of Nashua-Plainfield 6-5 on a last second reversal. In the first consolation match, he lost 6-3 to Owen Milder of Wilton.

At 190 pounds, Andrew Grunhovd lost 5-2 to Blake Myrtue of Ridge View before falling 13-1 to Kyle Kuhlmann of Sumner-Fredericksburg.

The final Bulldog was Wyatt Hanna at 215 pounds. Hanna opened with a bye before dropping a 6-4 overtime match to Parker Timp of South Winneshiek. On the consolation side, he picked up a quick :55 pin over Nick Saxton of Emmetsburg and an exciting 4-3 win over AIden Sullivan of Nashua-Plainfield.

Heading into Friday, Oldenkamp, Price, Brandenburg and Hanna needed to win their first match to place in the top eight. Ham and Grunvhovd have been eliminated.