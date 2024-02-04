4 Lake Mills wrestlers still in contention to place at state

Published 11:57 am Friday, February 16, 2024

By Staff Reports

Six Lake Mills athletes began competition at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament Wednesday. Each was placed in a 24-man bracket with the hopes of placing in the top eight.

Lucas Oldenkamp is the lightest competitor at 106 pounds. He received a first round bye before taking on Jesus Lara of Clayton Ridge and picking up the quick :13 fall. On Thursday, Oldenkamp fell in the quarterfinals, 4-2, to Liam Adlfinger of Wilton.

Landon Price, 132 pounds, pinned Tristan Becker of CAM (Anita) in :57 in the first round. He then avenged a loss from State Duals to Ethan Sachau of Hinton, 3-0, before falling to top-ranked Dawson Youngblut of Don Bosco in the quarterfinals.

Email newsletter signup

Next up for Lake Mills was Steve Brandenburg at 138 pounds. Brandenburg received a bye before defeating Holden Koele of Woodbury Central, 4-2, to advance to the quarters. In the quarters, he fell to defending state champ Blake Allen of Underwood, 8-1.

Garrett Ham competed at 157 pounds and lost two close matches. In the first round, he fell to Jackson Carey of Nashua-Plainfield 6-5 on a last second reversal. In the first consolation match, he lost 6-3 to Owen Milder of Wilton.

At 190 pounds, Andrew Grunhovd lost 5-2 to Blake Myrtue of Ridge View before falling 13-1 to Kyle Kuhlmann of Sumner-Fredericksburg.

The final Bulldog was Wyatt Hanna at 215 pounds. Hanna opened with a bye before dropping a 6-4 overtime match to Parker Timp of South Winneshiek. On the consolation side, he picked up a quick :55 pin over Nick Saxton of Emmetsburg and an exciting 4-3 win over AIden Sullivan of Nashua-Plainfield.

Heading into Friday, Oldenkamp, Price, Brandenburg and Hanna needed to win their first match to place in the top eight. Ham and Grunvhovd have been eliminated.

More Sports

Albert Lea wrestling moving on to Section 1AAA finals after win

Students, staff and parents send off Albert Lea dance team to state

Glenville-Emmons player reaches 1,000 career points

Tiger Sharks swim team heading to state

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections